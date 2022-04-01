Second High-Profile Bermuda Cabinet Member Resigns

CNW= Bermuda’s Premier David Burt has become embroiled in a fresh cabinet crisis after a minister he said he sacked on Wednesday after less than two years in the post later maintained she had resigned because of various unspecified reasons.

An opposition legislator claimed Burt was “facing significant headwinds within his own party”.

National Security Minister Renée Ming, the second high-profile cabinet departure in the space of a few weeks, said in a statement: “I resigned from the Premier’s cabinet.”

But she declined to give specific reasons for her decision, or speculate on why Burt, who is also Finance Minister and Tourism Minister, had said she had been removed.

Ming, the parliamentary representative for St George’s North who was due to go on vacation on Thursday, added “I resigned for many reasons. There were many reasons. He decided to do it this way, but I resigned.”

The surprise departure of Ming came after Curtis Dickinson resigned as Finance Minister last month, just days before he was due to present the annual Budget.

Dickinson, a former banker, confirmed in a statement to the House of Assembly last week amid earlier speculation that he had stepped down because of a row with Burt over the redevelopment of the Fairmont Southampton Resort, the island’s largest hotel, which is currently closed.

Shadow National Security Minister Michael Dunkley said Burt, who at 38 became Bermuda’s youngest ever premier when he led the Progressive Labour Party (PLP) to victory in the 2017 general election, was losing his grip on the reins of power.

Dunkley, a former premier, added “David Burt is facing significant headwinds within his own party and with the people of Bermuda.

“A very short time ago the finance minister resigns and last Friday in parliament Curtis Dickinson provided a damning indictment of why he felt it necessary to resign. Premier Burt has remained rather quiet.

“The Premier’s trusted circle is getting smaller and smaller while Bermuda faces significant challenges.

“All hands must be on deck in dealing with our island challenges and not patching up the Premier’s political credibility.”

Burt, who took over as Finance Minister after Dickinson’s departure, said on Wednesday it was his decision for Ming to leave the cabinet and that he had asked Governor Rena Lalgie to “revoke the appointment” as part of a post-Budget look at the present front bench.

“I met with MP Ming …and informed her of my decision and to thank her for her service. I would like to thank MP Ming for her service in cabinet. I’m sure she will continue to be a forceful voice for her constituents as she continues her service in the House of Assembly.”

Burt, whose party holds a commanding 24-seat majority in the House, added later that Ming “did indicate that she had come with a letter of resignation” to a meeting he had arranged.

“I informed her that I would not accept it as I had already advised the Governor of my decision regarding her appointment.

“I indicated to ministers yesterday that, now that the Budget session has concluded, I would be holding meetings with a view to making changes to the configuration of the cabinet,” he said.

Ming was appointed to the post in July 2020 after Wayne Caines was forced to resign in the wake of a row over a party at a restaurant that breached COVID-19 regulations. Former Tourism Minister Zane DeSilva also resigned at the same time.

