

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Roadwork is nearing completion on the second phase of traffic lights installation on Wellington Road, according to Engineer at the Public Works Department, Livingston Pemberton.



“We would have done phase one and would have done three intersections and now this is phase two where we are doing seven intersections,” explained Pemberton. “On phase one, the intention was to do more than three intersections, however, due to financial constraints, only three intersections were done. Now, we are now continuing that project and are calling it phase two where we are now introducing seven additional intersections.



“These were influenced by traffic counts during which we looked at traffic movement and where traffic was turning,” he said. “We tried as much as possible to ensure that we regulate the flow of traffic within the Basseterre area for now, because this is the concentration for both phase one and phase two of the traffic lights.”



“Studies were taken at each intersection and out of those studies then the design for those traffic lights was done,” said Pemberton. “ADeB Consultants of Jamaica was contracted. They did the traffic count and study. The design was then implemented to position the traffic lights.”



Pemberton said citizens and residents’ concerns were also critical in locating traffic lights in close proximity to each other.



“For those who think the traffic lights are too close to each other, it is important to understand that when they are actually commissioned that they are flowing in sync,” concluded Pemberton.