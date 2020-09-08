CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — A second facility, located in Farms Estate, Has been opened by the Ministry of Education to act as an extension of the Charlestown Preschool for the 2020/2021 academic school year.

During a tour of public schools on September 7, Hon. Troy Liburd, Junior Minister of Education in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) explained that the second facility was necessary to allow for physical distancing based on the overall number of students enrolled at the school.

“During our groundwork we realized that the Charlestown Preschool had more students than the small space located at Stoney Grove could accommodate,” said Hon. Liburd. “We needed to extend the school.

“This is indicative of what we have been doing at all our schools,” he said. “We’ve had to go through the schools to ensure that our students could be properly seated and we believe that we have done a good job.”

Mr. Liburd said he hopes that the safety protocols will protect teachers and students in case COVID-19 re-enters the Federation when the borders are re-opened.

Ms. Lisa Lee, Supervisor of the Charlestown Preschool, expressed gratitude to the Ministry for providing the additional site to accommodate all of the students enrolled with the school.

She asked for the support and patience of the parents as the new facility is some distance away from the Stoney Grove site.

“I am extremely grateful for the extension here at Farms Estate,” said Ms. Lee. “We would have had some challenges at the original location. This second site has assisted us in creating extra space for children who may not be able to register at the first site.

“I look forward to the support of the parents during this time of adjustment, as we continue to give the best preschool education possible,” she said.

Ms. Zahnela Claxton, Principal Education Officer, and Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education also voiced approval of the new arrangements.