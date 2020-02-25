Residents of St. Peter’s welcomed senior officials from the Government of National Unity Saturday as the second in a series of community Vision 2020 walkthroughs was held where officials engaged with the public on the streets and visited several homes.

Minister of Community Development et al. and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency 8 (which includes St. Peter’s), the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, led the walkthrough. He was accompanied by Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris and Ambassador His Excellency Jonel Powell.

Residents used the opportunity to share concerns on several matters and give suggestions on a variety of issues while senior government officials highlighted development plans for the area and the nation as a whole.

Some of the developmental initiatives slated for St. Peter’s include upgrading the basketball court as well as the construction of a health centre.

The “Vision 2020 Walkthroughs” are being held as part of activities marking the government’s fifth year in office. The first walkthrough was held on Feb. 19, in Central Basseterre.