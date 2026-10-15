“Securing Our Digital Foundations”: Saint Kitts and Nevis Strengthens Cybersecurity Efforts

The Ministry of Information, Communications, Technology and Posts is advancing efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity awareness and technical capacity through a seminar focused on protecting the Federation’s digital infrastructure.

Held on Thursday, October 15, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort, the Cybersecurity Seminar was organised with support from the American Registry for Internet Numbers and the Caribbean Network Operators Group. Under the theme “Securing Our Digital Foundations,” the event brought together stakeholders to examine critical areas of cybersecurity, including Internet fundamentals, routing security, Domain Name System security, and strategies for building a more resilient and secure digital environment.

Delivering remarks during the opening session, Minister of Information, Communications, Technology and Posts, the Honourable Konris Maynard, stressed that cybersecurity must be an integral component of the Federation’s digital transformation agenda.

“If our digital infrastructure is to support the future of our Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis, it must be resilient, trustworthy and above all, it must be secure,” Minister Maynard stated.

The Minister highlighted the importance of the Saint Kitts and Nevis Internet Exchange Point, which allows local Internet traffic to remain within the Federation where possible. This arrangement helps improve access to local digital services while reducing dependence on international transit links, contributing to a more efficient and resilient Internet infrastructure.

He also underscored the role of Domain Name System Security Extensions in strengthening online security. By helping to verify the authenticity and integrity of DNS information, DNSSEC provides an important layer of protection against malicious redirection and other cyber threats that could compromise Internet communications.

In a further step towards developing local cybersecurity expertise, Minister Maynard announced plans to launch the CARIBNOG SHIELD Internship Programme in 2027 . SHIELD, which stands for Security Hub for Infrastructure Enhancements and Local Defence , is expected to provide young people across Saint Kitts and Nevis with practical cybersecurity training, exposure to modern security tools, mentorship, and opportunities to develop skills in network security and incident response.

The initiative reflects the importance of equipping the next generation with the technical knowledge and practical experience needed to respond to evolving cyber threats while supporting the Federation’s long-term digital development.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, Technology and Posts, Daryll Lloyd, reinforced the need to make cybersecurity a central priority as Caribbean countries continue to embrace digital transformation.

“Technology enables us to improve public service delivery, expand access to education, facilitate commerce, strengthen regional cooperation, and create new opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship. However, these opportunities come with responsibilities,” Mr. Lloyd said.

Mr. Lloyd encouraged participants to take an active role in the seminar’s discussions and technical sessions, emphasising that cyber threats, data breaches, online fraud, and attacks on network infrastructure can have far-reaching consequences for small island developing states. Such incidents can disrupt essential services, undermine public confidence, and threaten economic stability, making proactive cybersecurity measures increasingly important.

The seminar also provided an opportunity to strengthen collaboration among government agencies, businesses, technical professionals, and regional partners, recognising that effective cybersecurity requires coordinated action and a shared commitment to protecting digital systems.

Through initiatives focused on technical capacity-building, regional cooperation, and the adoption of internationally recognised cybersecurity practices, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis continues to prioritise the protection of its digital infrastructure. The October 15 seminar further reinforced the importance of building a secure and resilient digital ecosystem capable of supporting national development, safeguarding critical services, and fostering public trust in the country’s digital future.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service