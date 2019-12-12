The Small Enterprise Development Unit (SEDU) on Nevis is hosting a Small Business Boardwalk Fair in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism at the Samuel Hunkins Drive Thursdayf rom 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to showcase the island’s local goods and services from 26 participants in a festive atmosphere.

The event coincides with the inaugural call of the 1,254-passenger Chrystal Serenity, the largest cruise ship to visit the Charlestown Port for the 2019-20 Nevis Cruise Season.

“People are still calling as of today, one day before the event wanting to register. That’s how good the response has been. We had a cut-off date of Dec. 6, to ensure that the logistics are properly put in place to ensure a smooth running event,” Ms. Rhonda Thompson, Business Counsellor and Marketing Officer at SEDU, who is coordinating the event, said Wednesday.“We encourage persons to connect to SEDU through our Facebook page to get updates as to what we are doing next and to register early.”

Visitors will be exposed to a variety of local products and services, including arts and crafts from the island’s artisan community, Fabric Art, the Agro Processing Centre, local liquor, hand-made soaps, tie dye, health and wellness, natural oils and honey and photography, according to Ms. Thompson.

The Nevis Cultural Development Foundation (NCDF) will be making presentations throughout the day, and local award-winning Chef Michael Henville, from the Health Promotion Unit (HPU), will host cooking demonstrations, The Nevis Culturama Committee will also use the opportunity to promote Culturama 2020, the island’s foremost cultural festival held annually from July to August.

“They will be partnering with Cape Air, and patrons will have the opportunity to win free round-trip air fare to and from Puerto Rico and three nights stay at the Mount Nevis Hotel,” she said.

Hon. Mark Brantley, Premier of Nevis, Minister of Finance and Minister of Tourism, threw his support behind the SEDU initiative at his November press conference.

“SEDU is hosting a boardwalk fair…and that boardwalk fair is their brainchild. They have come up with it. They are going to transform the Hunkins Drive, set up a number of booths along the Hunkins Drive,” he said.“The idea really is to bring the stakeholders together…and SEDU has decided to partner with Tourism and create, if you will, a cornucopia of activity there. We hope to have those who are selling anything to do with fashion, you are going to have the masquerades, the music. We are going to have like a mini Culturama down there, and the idea really is an excellent one. I thank those at SEDU who continue, as I say, to make us proud.”