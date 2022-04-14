SEDU Opens Registration for Seminar on Beauty Industry Entrepreneurship

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (April 13, 2022) — Women on Nevis who meet the criteria and are interested in working in the beauty industry, are invited to register for a 10-day Beauty Entrepreneurship Semina
Ms. Rhonda Thompson, Business Development
“Persons can scan the QR code or click the link on our Facebook handle SBDC, Small Business Development Centre, to access the registration form for the upcoming Beauty Entrepreneurship Seminar.
“Learn the business of beauty, skills and techniques to improve your knowledge of the beauty industry. The registration link is: https://docs.google.com/..
Ms. Thompson noted that to register, the applicants must be unemployed, underemployed or vulnerable as the seminar aims to improve their employability and entrepreneurial skills.
“They will acquire the ability to perform as confident and competent beauticians. They will also be introduced to aspects of start-up business operations and management skills as an entrepreneur.
“The trainees will develop professional attitude and knowledge of hair and skin care, manicure, pedicure, beauty treatments comprising of the different aspects of make-up, from casual to bridal makeup; massages; and hair styling techniques and methods,” she said.
The WEEFIP also hosted a train
The overall project targets women who are unemployed or seeking jobs, and entrepreneurs or bus
Photo caption: The QR code for scanning to register for the Small Enterprise Development Unit and Taiwan ICDF Women’s Employment, Entrepreneurship and Financial Inclusion Project’s Beauty Entrepreneurship Semina