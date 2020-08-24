CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — Thriving in a post-COVID-19 world was the focus of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board’s 24th Self-employed anniversary activities second Self-employed Symposium held in Nevis.

The Symposium’s topics and presenters included:

• The Importance of Self-employed Coverage, Donovan Herbert – Social Security Board;

• Small but Resilient in COVID 19, Angela Delpeche – Small Enterprises Development

Unit;

• Understanding Financial Management, Rawlinson Isaac – Entrepreneur;

• Extending the Reach of your Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise through Technology,

Quincy Prentice – Chief Information Officer at St. Kitts Nevis Anguilla National

Bank;

• Rebuilding in the COVID Economy, Peter Adrian – Economist; and

• Foundation to Assist Small Business Development, Jacob Katsman – Invisible Hand

Foundation.

In opening remarks, Mr. Antonio Maynard, Director of the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board gave an overview of the financial support towards the Self-employed on Nevis during the payment of our COVID 19 Relief Fund.

“392 Self-employed persons benefitted from the special fund amounting to over $1 Million dollars,” reported Maynard. “This is a testament to our commitment to the Self-employed sector.”

Maynard encouraged the participants to raise any questions or concerns they may have regarding coverage for self-employed persons, including what incentives or benefits they would like to see from the Social Security Board.

Hon. Mark A.G. Brantley, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Finance also shared remarks during the Symposium.

“We all must make an effort to do right by Social Security. If COVID 19 has taught us anything, it will be that when the chips were down and our hands were tied, it was Social Security, more than any other Institution that stood for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Premier said.

The Hon. Minister encouraged the participants to adapt a mind-set of resilience and innovation to survive the economic down-turn.

In summary of the topics presented, the continuous message was for businesses to adapt to the new normal. Emphasis was placed on the use of technology, health & safety guidelines, pooled investment instruments, managing cash flow, establishing connections and seeking support through small business units.

All presentations from our invited speakers can be viewed on our YouTube channel: St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

The Symposium was chaired by Mr. Curtis Morton, former Branch Manager; the prayer was given by Pastor Bernard Browne; the National Anthem was sung by Ms. Akiana Skelton of the Social Security Board; and closing remarks were presented by the Deputy Director of Social Security Board, Mr. Vernel Powell.