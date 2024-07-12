Semipro Soccer To Start In Barbados, But Mystery Of Where Funding Will Come From.

- Advertisement -

Barbadian youth will soon get an opportunity to play in a semi-professional football tournament.

This is part of the Government’s efforts to transform the sporting landscape in Barbados.

This was announced on Wednesday at the launch of the Prime Minister’s Cup Football Tournament, at the Barbados Football Association’s headquarters, Garfield Sobers Sports Complex, Wildey, St. Michael, which was attended by Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, and Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment, Charles Griffith.

The tournament will run for 14 weeks, starting on Sunday, August 25, and ending on Independence Day, Saturday, November 30.

Eighty-nine matches will be played by 24 teams, and each player will receive BDS $125 for preliminary matches, $150 for quarter finals, $200 for semis, and $300 for the finals, while vying for the top prize of $100,000, and other prizes.

Minister Griffith, who gave brief remarks, said: “I don’t think there’s another government in the history of Barbados that would have triggered a semi-professional league in sports and we’re doing it here this morning.”

He spoke of the Prime Minister’s role in championing this initiative. “As far as sports is concerned, visionary leadership is needed. We had the Prime Minister putting this on the table in relation to football,” he said, acknowledging the strategic foresight that has made this event possible.

Mr. Griffith said the tournament not only advances the professional landscape of football but also promises to engage and empower communities across Barbados.

“This particular tournament is touching every single aspect of my Ministry – Youth, Sports and Community Empowerment – because we’re using the fields by the National Sports Council to trigger this at the community level,” he stated.

He also noted the economic benefits, indicating that “it will generate a lot of income”. Mr. Griffith expressed optimism about future funding for the tournament, envisioning increased private sector involvement.

The minister did not explain exactly where the funding is coming from, nor what the age limits of qualified players would be.

“I can only imagine what will happen with the success of this tournament that, maybe next year, Government will not be … footing the bill, but the private sector would come on board,” he said.

Source: Barbados GIS.