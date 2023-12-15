Senator Dr. Joyelle Clarke Spearheads Progressive Agenda During 2024 Budget Debate

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – During the 2024 Budget Debate in the National Assembly on December 14, 2023, Senator, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Sustainable Development, Environment, Climate Action, and Constituency Empowerment, outlined a transformative vision for St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasizing sustainable development and social equity.

“St. Kitts and Nevis is at the vanguard of regional progress and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to people. This is largely due to a multi-dimensional approach to poverty alleviation by a comprehensive mapping of vulnerability and expanding economic opportunities for the poorest amongst us,” said Dr. Clarke.

A key focus of Dr. Clarke’s presentation was the prioritization of renewable energy and geothermal, water and food security, and enhancing digital public infrastructure.

“St. Kitts and Nevis, if you did not know, is a success story in the Caribbean even though we are small. We are a success and we are supporting the global goals for SDGs and we are making headway not only in the region but internationally because of the coordinated work of this entire government,” said the environment minister.

Innovative financial strategies were also highlighted as critical for the country’s development. Dr. Clarke called for financial solutions tailored to the unique needs of St. Kitts and Nevis, rather than relying solely on traditional European development models. She stressed the importance of predictable climate finance and debt relief, particularly in light of the challenges posed by climate change and historical debts.

Dr. Clarke’s address reiterates the government’s commitment to a people-first transformation agenda, focusing on comprehensive healthcare, equity in education, targeted social protection, and workers’ rights.

“We remain committed to leaving no one behind,” Dr. Clarke said.

Senator Clarke said that with these initiatives, St. Kitts and Nevis is poised to continue its trajectory as a leading example of sustainable development and social equity in the Caribbean.