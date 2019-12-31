Senator the Hon. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, treated contestants in the 40th edition of the annual Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant to dinner at the Palm Court Gardens in Fortlands, Basseterre Sunday evening, where she reminded contestants to maintain the friendships they developed in the lead up to Monday’s pageant.

“This evening I just encouraged the young ladies to remember that in all the pageantry they should also remember the bonds they have made as friends, and to continue to keep in touch with each other — continue to be each other’s keeper and to remember the relationships that they would have fostered while they were here,” said Senator Byron-Nisbett, a former chairperson of the pageant.

The show was held Monday at the St. Kitts Marriott’s Grand Ballroom with eleven contestants taking part, aiming for the crown held by the reigning Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Queen, Ms. Anya Seetahal of St. Kitts.

These are Miss US Virgin Islands — Kleshelle Gaskin; Miss St. Kitts — Avanya Richards; Miss Nevis — Shadiah Mitchell; Miss Barbados — Kyla Ward; Miss St. Lucia — Kersandra Richards; Miss Sint Maarten — Shaneisha Robinson; Miss Trinidad and Tobago — Karisa Bislal; Miss St. Vincent and the Grenadines — Ikeya Providence; Miss Guyana — Christal De Jesus; Miss Dominica — Kyanna Dyer; and Miss Anguilla — Kyliah Baird.

“I encouraged the contestants for (Monday’s) pageant, and let them know that I am looking forward to the exceptional presentations that usually take place for this pageant,” she said. “I know it is normally of a very high standard and so I am just looking forward to being able to witness what they have to offer us tomorrow.”

The Senator spoke to contestants about her 20-year relationship with the pageant, first as an escort for VIP guests, then judges’ coordinator and contestants’ and activities’ coordinator before becoming the pageant’s third chairperson.