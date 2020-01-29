The sacrifices of the men and women of Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department in St. Kitts and Nevis were praised by Senior Minister, the Honourable Vance Amory, during an address to commemorate Sunday’s observance of International Customs Day.

“One only has to look at what happens at Christmas time to see the dedication of the men and women of the Customs and Excise Department,” he said, noting the men and women who rose to the occasion during the hectic Christmas and Carnival season. “From working on weekends to ensure our Christmas gifts and parcels are released on time for that sacred day, to working in the hot sun on their Sundays to facilitate the boat rides, to the extra hours at afternoons and in other cases in the evenings to ensure that cargo can not only be warehoused but examined and released. It must be understood that they sacrifice their time to ensure that you, our citizens, enjoy yours.”

He added that the efficiency of the staff at Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department has helped St. Kitts and Nevis to be rated number one in CARICOM’s “Doing Business Report: Trading Across Borders.”

The senior minister made his remarks at the Antioch Baptist Church, where members of the Customs and Excise department had gathered to worship — the first in a series of events to mark International Customs Day.

Customs & Excise Department to be Featured on ‘Working for You’

Customs officers from St. Kitts-Nevis Customs & Excise Department will be the special guests on the government radio and television programme “Working for You” Wednesday.

The panel will include Elmar Martines, Assistant Comptroller of Customs for Investigations and Jervin Nisbett, Customs Senior 4, Courier Operations Manager.

The customs officers will speak on the International Customs Day theme chosen by the World Customs Organization, “Customs Fostering Sustainability for People, Prosperity and the Planet.” They will also discuss the department’s week of activities, the importance Customs plays in revenue collection and the linkages Customs has with law enforcement and other government departments.

