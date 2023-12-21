Senior Minister Douglas Affirms The Essential Role Of SKNBS In Facilitating Trade Within And Beyond The Federation

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Senior Minister and Minister of International Trade, Industry, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas has issued a call for local producers to utilize the services of the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards (SKNBS), as the government continues to strengthen the National Quality Infrastructure of the country.

“As we try our very best to give alternative enterprises and opportunities for our young people, we want to emphasize in this government that the Bureau of Standards and its multipurpose lab must continue to play a critical part. We want to make sure that all those who are pursuing business enterprises that would require certain specific standards that our Bureau of Standards and its multipurpose lab are there to achieve these,” said Senior Minister Douglas, in his contribution to the 2024 Budget Debate on December 19.

Senior Minister Douglas emphasized the importance of fostering trust in trade relations, ensuring the quality of goods and services, enhancing safety and reliability, and minimizing trade barriers and disputes.

“Genuine trade occurs when we have established a sufficient level of trust to export our goods with minimal disagreements, and standards are the primary means of establishing this confidence,” said Dr. Douglas. “We are asking all small producers to use what we have at the Bureau of Standards and the multipurpose laboratory services that it provides.”

As outlined in the 2024 Budget, the Chemistry and M 20, 20icrobiology Laboratory at the Bureau will significantly upgrade its capacity to identify pesticide residue in food products and to conduct Cannabis testing, through the acquisition of a Gas Chromatograph Mass Spectrometer in 2024. This will provide the Federation with the level of testing and assurance required for export to European Union (EU) ports.

Senior Minister Douglas said, “The Bureau has already obtained accreditation for air quality earlier in the latter part of this year and it is now currently pursuing accreditation in chemistry and microbiology.”

Minister Douglas highlighted that by utilizing the services at the St. Kitts and Nevis Bureau of Standards, businesses will be able to offer products that meet international requirements, thereby gaining even greater market access.