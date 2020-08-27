CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – Everyone is being urged to adhere to the new regulations governing COVID-19, one of which stipulates the mandatory wearing of face masks in public place for adults and children, by St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force Nevis Branch Superintendent Lyndon David.

The senior police officer reminded people that they could face the Magistrate Court or be ticketed if they defy the regulations in place, as the authorities in St. Kitts and Nevis seek to keep the COVID-19 pandemic at bay.

“It has been observed that many people are failing to wear their face masks that would cover their nose and mouth, and we many people are complying with it,” said Superintendent David. “Our new regulations indicate that people [not wearing face masks can be given a ticket. Yes, we are waiting for those to be printed, but as soon as that is done, you will be ticketed and that does negate the fact that you can be summonsed.

“We understand there are many people who may have varying illnesses,” he said. “They are exempted based on the new regulations, so we are saying to you we understand. We are encouraging people who have young persons under the age of 18, but over the age of three years old, to ensure that they wear a mask while in a public place. If you fail to do so, you will be the one who will be held accountable and responsible for that fine.”

Superintendent David said it is apparent that people on Nevis are gradually adjusting to the new circumstances due to COVID-19. They are trying their best to comply with the regulations. However, he urged business owners to continue following the guidelines within which they are required to operate.

“I want to remind businesses and establishments to continue to ensure that your staff and patrons continue to practice physical and social distancing,” said David. “Ensure your establishment is closed at a reasonable time, so people can get home before the start of the curfew.”

Addressing promoters and entertainers, David referred to the new measures in place under the COVID-19 regulations.

“The new regulations catered for people to apply to the Commissioner of Police with consultation with the National COVID-19 Task Force for people who have events that will gather large numbers of persons.

“We are saying you must apply and provide a plan that will entail social and physical distancing,” said David. “Plans are also necessary for hand sanitizing and the capacity in which you can hold those patrons accountable.

“We look at sanitization stations and bathroom facilities… Persons who are applying and are desirous of conducting mass events that will have large numbers of people must ensure their safety and apply and submit your plans.”

The National COVID-19 Task Force recently met with entertainers and promoters in St. Kitts and Nevis, to update them on the protocols they must follow in keeping with the new regulations before they are granted permission to operate.