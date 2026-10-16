Seniors March Through Basseterre to Mark Month of Older Persons

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Basseterre, St. Kitts, (October 16, 2026)

Seniors from across St. Kitts took to the streets of Basseterre on Friday, October 16, in recognition of the Month of Older Persons, using the occasion to highlight the value, experience and contributions of older citizens to national development.

According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service, the march was organised by the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities. Participants gathered at Greenlands before making their way to Independence Square, carrying placards and signs in support of the month’s observances.

The seniors brought enthusiasm and a strong sense of community to the march, reinforcing the importance of respecting and celebrating older persons. Their participation also served as a reminder that older citizens continue to offer valuable knowledge, wisdom and experience that can help shape the country’s future.

Activities marking the month will continue with a Seniors Fun Day on Wednesday, October 21, followed by a Gala Night on October 31. The events are intended to encourage fellowship, promote wellness and recognise the contributions of the nation’s senior population.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme, “The Age of Longevity: Rethinking Systems for Longer Lives,” which encourages greater consideration of how societies can adapt to support longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives for older persons.

Source: St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service (SKNIS).