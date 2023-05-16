Seniors of St. Kitts Entertained at the Movies

- Advertisement -

Close to 200 senior citizens were on hand Saturday for a free movie day thanks to the Federal Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing & Disabilities in its rollout of the Seniors Enrichment Programme.

Caribbean Cinemas in Buckley’s Estate, West Basseterre, was the meeting point for the 191 seniors who had been ferried from all corners of the island by government school buses and other government buses. They came with the sole purpose of watching the big-budgetHollywood flm, ‘The Book Club: The Next Chapter’ starring Dianne Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen.

“It is one of the activities by the Seniors Enrichment Programme, set aside to bring out the seniors for a Saturday afternoon at the movies where they just meet and greet one another and they have fun,” explained Homecare Officers Supervisor, Ms Andrea Caines

The Homecare Officers Supervisor, who hailed the seniors for turning out on time for the movie which started 2:00 p.m. as they had to be out on the road in their locally for pick-up which started at 12:00 noon, thanked the bus drivers for their dedication to the senior.

“It was a moment for us to bring them out of their homes on a Saturday afternoon, just to have fun,” said Ms Caines. “It was one of the activities put aside from the Ministry point of view for the seniors. It was a great afternoon because apart from the movie which they thoroughly enjoyed, they had popcorn, hot dogs, and soda, while some had water.

The Seniors Enrichment Programme, according to Ms Caines, was started a few years back and it offers the Ministry an opportunity to put on different activities to bring the seniors together where they have fun with each other as they reminisce of the good old days they spent building the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“Looking at the faces here this afternoon we are fully satisfied that the seniors enjoyed themselves,” said Ms Caines. “The movie was lovely – they enjoyed it and the feedback from them is that they had a wonderful time. I heard it from the back, they laughed and they were talking among themselves and the others, they had a wonderful time.

Accompanying Ms Caines were, Assistant Secretary Ms Kishma Archibald, Project Planner Ms Marisa Kelly, the Coordinator Ms Lyncia Dore, and a host of Homecare Officers who were out to make sure the seniors were well provided for

“We say thank you for the movie, and the staff at the Caribbean Cinemas,” pointed out Ms Caines. “Everything went down well, we had a wonderful time. The next activity we have coming up is at the end of this month, the 31st of May, where we are going to be honouring the centenarians of the twin-islands, that is St. Kitts and Nevis. We have about eight names registered.

Among the seniors at the movie was the Vice President of the St. Kitts and Nevis Association for Persons with Disability, Mr Rockliffe Bowen. He is also the President of the St. Kitts Society for the Blind, as he is blind himself. He was accompanied by his wife, Ethel, who is also blind

“Even though I couldn’t see the actions, you know as I listened I was actually following it about 40 per cent because you know when you are not seeing something, you have to depend on the audio and to follow and to make sense of what you know you are listening to,” explained Mr Bowen. “But I get a sense of what was really going on in terms of the love affair and the marriage. I was happy to be in the company of my fellow seniors.”