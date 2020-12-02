CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Empire Sports Club has once again partnered with the Ministry of Social Development to treat seniors from the Hanley’s Road community to their annual Christmas outing.

On December 1, Hon. Eric Evelyn, Minister of Community Development in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) and President of the sports club joined 17 seniors for an island tour, which included a luncheon at the Golden Rock Inn.

Hon. Evelyn said despite most of the club’s usual activities being curtailed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the seniors had been looking forward to Tuesday’s event.

“This year marks 16 years since the Hanley’s Road seniors have been taken out on this outing,” said Evelyn. “We know this is a year where we have the COVID pandemic, but we decided that this year couldn’t pass, pandemic or no pandemic, unless the seniors get their outing.

“We would have done a lovely tour around the island and a lot of the seniors would have gone to places they have never gone before,” he said. “We would try to do is go off road and go to places they are not accustomed to going to see several new spots. In particular, they went up to the Fern Hill area and were quite amazed to see what has been taking place up there.”

Evelyn thanked the management and staff of the Golden Rock Inn for hosting the luncheon, noting that for those seniors who could not make the outing, he would personally deliver lunch to their homes.

Mrs. Mildred Tyson and Rueben Williams, two of the seniors in the group, thanked Evelyn and the Ministry for organizing and sponsoring the activity.

“It’s something we look forward to,” said Mrs. Tyson. “We enjoyed everything. I had fun and I enjoyed it because I like to go out.”

“I’m glad to be here again,” said Williams. “We went up and down and then ended up here for a lovely lunch. So thanks to everyone and we’ll see them again next year, God’s willing.”

Brief remarks were delivered before the luncheon by Keith Glasgow, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Ms. Joyce Moving, Deputy Director of Social Services, Seniors Division. Both expressed pleasure at seeing the older people out having a good time and socializing.

Ms. Trudy Prentice, Deputy Coordinator, Seniors Division of the Social Services Department, was also present at the luncheon.