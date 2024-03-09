Seniors Will Automatically Transition From PAP To LIFT

- Advertisement -

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Seniors currently benefiting from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP) can rest assured that they will continue to receive benefits from the Livelihood Improvement Family Transformation Programme (LIFT) when it launches on April 01, 2024.

Most beneficiaries of PAP will have to confirm their information online for the LIFT programme. However, Azilla Clarke, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development and Gender Affairs, noted that seniors are excluded from this measure.

“They will be grandfathered into the LIFT programme because they are the population that we are getting the most queries about. Not having a social security number, not being technology savvy, we have taken all of those into consideration,” she stated, noting that this was highlighted by the previous challenges of the PAP re-registration.

The online portal experience has been made more user-friendly for individuals to confirm their details. The portal pap.gov.kn will be available for the updating of information from March 18 to 29, 2024.

“They will be able to confirm the information we have for them already and edit what we have on the record, so the hysteria and the concern about having to repeat the experience in 2022, let me put that to rest,” the permanent secretary stated. “There is a much more customer-friendly approach that is being used to ensure that the information we have of you is displayed to you and you are able to confirm through the various sections in order to resubmit your application for consideration.”

New applicants can register online from April 01. Persons in need of assistance are encouraged to visit community centres in their respective areas.

Persons are asked to pay particular attention to the eligibility criteria. Families earning less than $2,500 gross income per month are eligible. Additional information is available by calling 467-1275.