BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Religious denominations and constituents of the St. Anne’s community have been invited to a parish meeting on February 25 at 5:00 p.m. at the Sandy Point Community Centre in an effort to sensitize them on the official utilization of the Public Cemetery at Farms Estate.



St. Christopher and Nevis Chapter 9.07 of the Cemeteries Act declared in 2014 a certain portion of lands located at Farms Estate, in the Parish of St. Anne’s to be a Public Cemetery.



The Honourable Shawn Richards, Parliamentary Representative Sandy Point has sought the assistance of the Ministry of Ecclesiastical Affairs to have the land allocated for burial be effectively and officially utilized.