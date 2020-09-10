BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Applications for this month’s instalment of the COVID-19 stimulus payment must be submitted on or before 4 p.m. on Friday, September 18.

Employers are responsible for the submission of the names of their workers who remain laid off/unemployed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Persons who received previous stimulus payments need not apply. However, new applications will be accepted for individuals whose job status or working hours were recently impacted.

Additionally, self-employed persons within the tourism industry who are registered with Social Security and have not resumed activities are eligible. They will need to reapply for the benefit provided that they meet the criteria.

Minister responsible for Social Security, the Honourable Eugene Hamilton, said that this month’s payment of $1,000 is governed by several eligibility requirements.

“Persons in receipt of a Social Security pension or benefits are not eligible for the (stimulus) payment,” the minister stated. “Government employees, employees of statutory corporations, and STEP employees are not eligible for the payment. Persons in receipt of PAP (the Poverty Alleviation Programme) and any other income from the government will not be eligible for the payment.”

It was also announced that employees who filed for and received redundancy payments would not be eligible to receive a stimulus cheque.

Distribution of the funds will begin on September 25.