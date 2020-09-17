BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – The deadline for the Oldie Goldie Patriotic Wear Competition has been extended to Sept. 25 by the Department of Community Development and Social Services.

An announcement from the department indicates there was an “overwhelming response for additional time.”

Interested persons aged 62 or older are encouraged to participate by:

● Submitting a photo of yourself wearing a fun and creative old fashioned outfit with all of the colours of the national flag.

● Photos taken must be full body, front and back, in a properly lit area.

Entries must be submitted to the Department of Social Services, via WhatsApp message, 762-1483, no later than September 25.

Entries MUST also include the name of participant, age and address. For questions or concerns, please contact 467-1314.