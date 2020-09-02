BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Some 3,000 persons, who remain unemployed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, will benefit from further assistance payments in September from the St. Christopher and Nevis Social Security Board.

“The contribution is timely as a large number of persons are confronted with additional costs this month,” said Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr the Honourable Timothy Harris. “Back to School shopping is a key factor for increased local spending in September. Additionally, September is traditionally the peak time for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, and persons are advised to stock up on essentials items and make safe their lives and property.”

Prime Minister Dr. Harris appealed to the beneficiaries of the additional stimulus funds to ensure that they spend sensibly.

“Spend wisely. Not on frivolous consumerism but on essentials for life and living,” said Dr Harris. “… If there was ever a time to be prudent in our spending, it is now in this time of COVID-19.”

In March, the government unveiled a stimulus package for people whose income was impacted as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It was administered by the Social Security Board and provided up to $1,000 to people who lost their employment, were laid off, or had reduced hours with earnings less than $1.000 per month. Registered self-employed people also benefited from initiatives paid in March, April and June.

“I do care about the poor in our midst, our elderly who are in the twilight of their years, and are suffering hardships brought on through no fault of their own but because of COVID-19,” the prime minister said, adding that the global economy has been turned upside down.

He noted that this dreaded disease would eventually pass and prayed for God to continue guiding him with wisdom to steer the country back to prosperity.