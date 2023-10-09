Series Of Adjudication Workshops To Be Held This Week

The first in a series of Adjudication Workshops started on Sunday, October 8 with a

concentration on Calypso. Current and aspiring judges gathered at the Carnival

Secretariat Extension in the first of six (6) sessions to be conducted by Ms. Nubia

Williams of Trinidad and Tobago.

Williams, CEO of Aibun Industries Co. Ltd. is returning as a guest of the St Kitts

Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) to facilitate the sessions. She is a music

educator, steelpan examiner, pannist, and adjudicator for Steelband, Calypso, and

Soca. She was one of the first two graduates of the B.A. in Musical Arts programme at

the University of the West Indies.

Williams has served as an elected representative on the Association for Caribbean Music Educators and has taught music at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. Ms. Williams has been judging music at home and abroad for the past twenty-seven years.

Some of these competitions include The International Soca Monarch (Trinidad and

Grenada), Calypso Monarch Kings and Queens, National Panorama (Trinidad and

Antigua), Borough Day, Steelband Music Festivals, and countless other pan, calypso

and soca competitions at school, national, and regional levels.

She has experience in teacher training, adjudicating, managing gifted artists, and talent

development. Williams is the Trinidad and Tobago delegate to the World Council for

Gifted and Talented Children.

Topics to be covered in the Calypso Adjudication Workshop include, Judging Calypso

using five descriptors, Literary devices in Calypso, Elements of Music Reviewed,

Adjudication and Cognitive Bias, and Measuring and Comparing.

The Calypso sessions end on Monday, 9 October and will be followed by Soca on

Wednesday, 11 and Thursday, 12 October. Aspiring judges for this year’s Panorama

will join Ms Williams for their training on Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 October.

To register for these sessions, please visit the Carnival Secretariat in the EC Daniel