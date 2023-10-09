Series Of Adjudication Workshops To Be Held This Week

- Advertisement -
The first in a series of Adjudication Workshops started on Sunday, October 8 with a
concentration on Calypso. Current and aspiring judges gathered at the Carnival
Secretariat Extension in the first of six (6) sessions to be conducted by Ms. Nubia
Williams of Trinidad and Tobago.
Williams, CEO of Aibun Industries Co. Ltd. is returning as a guest of the St Kitts
Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) to facilitate the sessions. She is a music
educator, steelpan examiner, pannist, and adjudicator for Steelband, Calypso, and
Soca. She was one of the first two graduates of the B.A. in Musical Arts programme at
the University of the West Indies.
Williams has served as an elected representative on the Association for Caribbean Music Educators and has taught music at primary, secondary, and tertiary levels. Ms. Williams has been judging music at home and abroad for the past twenty-seven years.
Some of these competitions include The International Soca Monarch (Trinidad and
Grenada), Calypso Monarch Kings and Queens, National Panorama (Trinidad and
Antigua), Borough Day, Steelband Music Festivals, and countless other pan, calypso
and soca competitions at school, national, and regional levels.
She has experience in teacher training, adjudicating, managing gifted artists, and talent
development. Williams is the Trinidad and Tobago delegate to the World Council for
Gifted and Talented Children.
Topics to be covered in the Calypso Adjudication Workshop include, Judging Calypso
using five descriptors, Literary devices in Calypso, Elements of Music Reviewed,
Adjudication and Cognitive Bias, and Measuring and Comparing.
The Calypso sessions end on Monday, 9 October and will be followed by Soca on
Wednesday, 11 and Thursday, 12 October. Aspiring judges for this year’s Panorama
will join Ms Williams for their training on Saturday, 14 and Sunday, 15 October.
To register for these sessions, please visit the Carnival Secretariat in the EC Daniel
Building on Cayon Street, call 466-0058/0057, or email info@skncarnival.com.
