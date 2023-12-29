Services From Castries Wellness Centre In St. Lucia Relocated

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs announced the continued closure of Castries Wellness Centre from Tuesday 19 December, 2023. This closure is necessary as the Ministry seeks to ensure a healthy environment for clients and staff.

In an effort to ensure that quality healthcare services remain available to the public, services which were offered at the Castries Wellness Centre have been redirected as follows:

Medical Clinics and all Primary Health Care Clinics including Antenatal and Child Health clinics, dressings and pap smears, among others, have been redirected to the La Clery Wellness Centre. Clinic days remain the same as were previously conducted at the Castries Wellness Centre, that is from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday. In addition, the Medical Clinic is available on Saturday from 8:00 am – 12:00 p.m.

The Dermatology Clinic has been redirected to the Gros Islet Polyclinic. The Podiatry Clinic, Obstetrics/Gynecology Clinic and Phlebotomy Service can be accessed at the Entrepot Wellness Centre. The Medical Internist Clinic will be available at the Grande Riviere Wellness Centre, Monchy Wellness Centre and the Gros Islet Polyclinic.

The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinic and Colposcopy services will remain unavailable at this time, and the Ministry will inform the public of the resumption of these services in a subsequent communication.

Clients are urged to visit the appropriate Wellness Centre for healthcare services, and to utilize their nearest community Wellness Centre for care in order to preserve or improve their health.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs apologizes for any inconvenience that these changes may cause, and thanks the public for its cooperation as we strive to resolve the situation.