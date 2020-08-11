Prime Minister the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, has underscored the need to inculcate positive values in the nation’s children at an early age, in order to prevent them from engaging in anti-social behaviour.

Mr. Holness, who was addressing residents and other stakeholders, following a tour of several communities in St. James on August 7, said it was equally important for parents to lead by example and be aware that children live what they learn.

“The Jamaican society can be considered to be a set of institutions that service its citizens by virtue of their life cycle needs. The first institution the Jamaican citizen would encounter when they are born would be their families. The question is how well is that institution serving the Jamaican citizen at that early stage in their life cycle,” he said.

The Prime Minister further noted that while the family is the most important tool for socialisation, it is not being properly utilised, nor is it serving its intended purpose.

“We have to be honest in asking ourselves, are our families instilling prosocial values in our children at an early age? It is anti-social for you to give the child a ‘suck-suck’ and when the child is finished… you take the bag away…and throw it on the ground instead of in a garbage bin. What do you think will happen? That child will now form the view that this is the right thing to do,” he added.

Against this background, Mr. Holness asserted that it was important that parents instil good values and attitudes in their children.