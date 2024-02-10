Seven Ambassadors Present Credentials To AG Governor General

- Advertisement -

Ambassadors from seven countries last week presented their Letters of Credence to acting Governor General, His Excellency Mr. Errol Charles.

Austria, Italy, the United States and Germany presented first, at a split ceremony at Government House on Jan. 31. They were followed by ambassadors from the Republic of Chile and the Russian Federation. The Romanian Ambassador was the final country to present her Letters to the Governor General.

The Governor General accepted the credentials and thanked the countries for their support and friendship. In brief remarks, His Excellency Sir Errol Charles spoke on Saint Lucia’s vulnerability to climate change. He used the occasion to express his concern regarding the threat it poses to the region.

“As a country Saint Lucia stands to lose all if the levels rise significantly, and therefore we cannot be more vocal in pursuing goals that not only guarantee our stability but our very survival. In a world where sustainable development and alleviation of poverty may seem utopian to some, small vulnerable economies like ours cannot help but propel such an agenda if only for our very survival.”

His Excellency stated that while Saint Lucia had shared relations with Chile and Russia for the past decade, there wasn’t much opportunity for bi-lateral cooperation with these two nations. He is hopeful for a new era of meaningful cooperation.

“We note and welcome whatever efforts you may wish to make toward deepening the political, academic, and cultural cooperation between our countries. You may appreciate the fact that our small size makes it difficult for little countries like ours to achieve the critical mass to allow us to be heard in the international arena where decisions that affect small states are made. Your Excellencies, there are several areas of cooperation where my country can benefit.”

The ag. Governor General, in closing, wished all the ambassadors a rewarding tour of duty.