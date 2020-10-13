BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The Order Paper has been circulated for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, on Thursday, October 15, at 10:00 a.m. Notice has been given.

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister responsible for Finance, Sustainable Development, National Security, Constituency Empowerment, Human Resource Management and Information, Dr. Timothy Harris, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Saint Christopher and Nevis (Mutual Exchange of Information in Taxation Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2020; Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and National Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

Additionally, the Honourable Prime Minister will move the second reading of National Assembly Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which had its first reading on September 3, 2020.

Also, The Honourable Minister of Health, ICT, Entertainment, Entrepreneurship and Talent Development, Mrs. Akilah Byron-Nisbett, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time Public Health (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and COVID-19 (Prevention and Control) Bill, 2020.

Further, the Honourable Minister of Environment and Cooperatives, Eric Evelyn, will seek leave to introduce and have read a first time National Conservation and Environmental Management Bill, 2020.

The National Assembly will be carried live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com

Copies of Bills can be found on the website (www.sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under section: Parliament.