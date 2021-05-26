Seven children in St. Kitts and Nevis are among the 16 active cases of COVID-19 in the Federation Cheif Medical Officer Dr Hazel laws has confirmed.

On Tuesday Dr Laws announced 16 active cases the highest number since the Federation started its COVID response.

She said of the 16 cases it includes seven children between ages three and 15 and nine adults between 33 and 49.

She said the active cases are stable and are being monitored.

“We are working assiduously to contain this cluster of COVID-19 cases.

William Vincent Hodge Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education said that COVID-19 is making a huge impact on the schools.

“Learning is disrupted just on the brink of examinations schools are forced to abandoned field trips and educational tours, graduations may not be held except virtually, parents are forced to remain at home to provide care for their children.

“COVID-19 is in our schools, teachers students and axillary staff are contracting the virus, some are in quarantine.”

Hodge called on parents and teachers to leverage resources to stop the spread of the virus.

“Parents and teachers must be vaccinated. We have a moral and God-given responsibility to protect the children God has given to us.”

He said the ministry had embarked on vaccines information sessions for parents and teachers

“I say to parents and to teachers to stop stiffening our necks and hardening our hearts. As of today, we can say the virus is rampant in our schools and has forced our schools to close for the next two weeks in the first instance.”