BASSETERRE, St. Kitts –The Department of Labour wishes to advise workers who were laid off in March 2020, for a period of 12 weeks or more, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, to note that the in accordance with the Protection of Employment Act Chapter 18.27, Part V, Section 27, that the time for claiming severance payment under the Act shall be six months from the date such claim is due.

Therefore, any severance payment claim with a termination date of June 2020 must be submitted to the Department of Labour on or before December 31, 2020.

Grateful for your kind cooperation in this matter.