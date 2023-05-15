SHOOTING FATALITY IN ST. PETER’S UNDER INVESTIGATION

- Advertisement -

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is investigating a shooting fatality that

occurred on May 14th, 2023 in Lower Monkey Hill, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts.

The incident claimed the life of twenty-one (21) year-old, Woney Richardson of Lower Monkey Hill. Reports indicate that Mr Richardson briefly left his home shortly before 10 PM.

A short while later, he was found with multiple gunshot wounds around the body. He was

pronounced dead at the scene. The Crime Scene Unit of the Police Force processed the scene and collected all items of evidential value. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and the public will be appropriately informed.