CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration has announced that the Government of India is conducting a series of short training online courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.

The ITEC programs are diversified in areas of:

1. Solar energy technologies;

2 Water transmission and distribution engineering;

3.Policies on biomedical devices;

4.Large data analytics for policy planners;

5.Data analytics for beginners;

6. Finance for non-finance background leaders;

7. Financial inclusion and development;

8. Entrepreneurship and small business development trainers/promoters;

9. Institutional planning and management for heads of educational institutions;

10 Management systems;

11. Promotion of start-ups in healthcare sector; and

12. Laboratory quality management systems and internal audit.

Interested persons must register online at least four days before the start of the course at https://itecgoi.in/e-itec.

Courses begin as early as March however, the commencement date for each program differs.