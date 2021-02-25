CHARLESTOWN, Nevis — The Ministry of Human Resources in the Nevis Island Administration has announced that the Government of India is conducting a series of short training online courses under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme.
The ITEC programs are diversified in areas of:
1. Solar energy technologies;
2 Water transmission and distribution engineering;
3.Policies on biomedical devices;
4.Large data analytics for policy planners;
5.Data analytics for beginners;
6. Finance for non-finance background leaders;
7. Financial inclusion and development;
8. Entrepreneurship and small business development trainers/promoters;
9. Institutional planning and management for heads of educational institutions;
10 Management systems;
11. Promotion of start-ups in healthcare sector; and
12. Laboratory quality management systems and internal audit.
Interested persons must register online at least four days before the start of the course at https://itecgoi.in/e-itec.
Courses begin as early as March however, the commencement date for each program differs.