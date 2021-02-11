CHARLESTOWN, Nevis – To solidify Nevis’ positon as the definitive “Island of Love,” the Nevis Tourism Authority (NTA) has introduced a signature cocktail with aphrodisiac properties to inspire love and romance on Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Inspired by Aphrodite, the ancient Greek goddess of love, beauty, and fertility; the “Nevisian Kiss,” was conceived by the award-winning Nevisian mixologist, Kremour Maloney.

“Aphrodite was also Cupid’s mother, the symbol of Valentine’s love and passion,” explains Maloney. “She was acclaimed to have given us the gift of pleasure and the power of seduction, all elements that stir those lustful feelings that are captured in her namesake, Aphrodisiac and we deliver in the Nevisian Kiss.”

Aromatic and spiced, the Nevisian Kiss contains three magical elixirs with aphrodisiac qualities that have been used through the ages: Cinnamon for blood flow and sexual libido; ginger to increase body heat and a heightened heart rate; and Nutmeg, reputed to be “Viagra for Women,” also raises body heat, sweetens breath, and acts as an all-round stimulant. The foundation of the Nevisian Kiss is Nevisian rum, Captain Nils Viking Rum, and combined, these ingredients are brewed to make a potent mix.

The recipe for the Nevisian Kiss is a blend of 1.5 oz. Captain Nils Viking Rum, 1.0 oz. fresh lime juice, 1.0 oz. cinnamon infused simple syrup, 0.75 oz. apple juice, two slices of ginger root and

finished with a garnish of fresh grated nutmeg.

To ensure the Nevisian Kiss blended to perfection, Maloney will host a live-stream demonstration on Instagram, @NevisNaturally, on Sunday, February 14th at 1 p.m. AST, (12:00 p.m. EST).

‘Nevis, The Island of Love,’ is renowned as a destination for all things romance: engagements, weddings, and romantic holidays. This Valentine’s Day, Nevis wants to assist you in declaring your love to your significant other in grand style by illuminating your commitment on the NTA’s social media platforms. To be featured, all it requires for your participation is to share your love story, titled “Nevis Love Story” with their social media handles for the NTA and they will create a personalized image in your honour.

On receipt of your story, the NTA will create a “Sandy Love” graphic featuring a heart on a pristine beach, lapped by the warm Caribbean waters, and take photos of the images. The graphic will feature the names of the lovers that submitted a “Nevis Love Story” with their social media handles tagged, and on Valentine’s Day, the tagged images will be posted on the NTA’s social media platforms and shared to all their followers.

Participants are encouraged to share their love story with the world by reposting this virtual symbol to celebrate their love, sealing their commitment with a Nevisian Kiss, wishing a happy Valentine’s Day from Nevis with love.

For travel and tourism information on Nevis please visit the Nevis Tourism Authority website at www.nevisisland.com; and follow us on Instagram (@nevisnaturally), Facebook (@nevisnaturally), YouTube (nevisnaturally) and Twitter (@Nevisnaturally).