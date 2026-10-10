Simmons, Walton help West Indies Champions trounce England

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SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, Oct 10, CMC – Lendl Simmons and Chadwick Walton scored important knocks as West Indies Champions romped to a seven-wicket victory over England Champions in the World Championship of Legends tournament here on Wednesday.

After electing to field at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, West Indies dismissed England for 154 in 19.1 overs with Dwayne Bravo (2-24), Raymon Reifer (2-25), and Fidel Edwards (2-33) being the main destroyers.

For England, Moeen Ali topscored with 41 off 28 balls, while Dawid Malan and Jason Roy chipped in with 29 and 27, respectively.

Simmons then scored an unbeaten 55 off 33 balls at the top of the order and Walton hit 46 from 35 balls to see West Indies coast to 156 for three in 16.1 overs.

The diminutive Simmons smashed five fours and two sixes in his innings, while Walton slammed three sixes and three fours, with the pair adding 86 runs in nine overs for the second wicket.

Once Walton was dismissed, Reifer scored an unbeaten 35 off 22 balls with three fours and two sixes as the Windies completed their chase with 23 balls to spare.

It was the Windies’ second win of the tournament (2-1) and left them in third position on four points, the same as second-placed England (2-1) and leaders South Africa (2-0).

Their next match will be against bottom of the table Australia Champions on Sunday.