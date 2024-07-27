Singing In The Rain–Olympics Opening Parade Rained On.

- Advertisement -

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympics took place yesterday all across Paris, but principally along the scenic course of the River Seine through the historic center of the city.

As mandated by the Olympic Charter, the proceedings included an artistic program showcasing the culture of the host country and city, the parade of athletes and the lighting of the Olympic cauldron. The Games were formally opened by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron.

In the case of France, the artistic program naturally included dancers somewhat gruesomely costumed as the beheaded Queen Marie-Antoinette, who famously suggested that the hungry masses should eat cake if they had no bread, a cheap staple food at the time.

To some people this may have echoed complaints by some athletes at the Olympic Village who had been reported by the BBC to be complaining about there being insufficient food for the athletes.

There was also a tableau featuring scenes from the musical Les Miserables.

Proceeding started with a lively performance by the American singer Lady Gaga, whose stage name sounds vaguely French, but she surprised the audience by singing all in French.

Some spectators also suggested that one of the tableaus featuring what appeared to be drag queens or pantomime dames was a parody of the Biblical scene of the Last Supper.

The biggest problem was that regardless of sacrilege, the heavens opened and the athletes and spectators were drenched with torrential rain that drowned out much of the music along the route as the athletes passed down the river in a parade of boats.

There were a few other glitches, such as the Olympic flag being raised upside down.

Fortunately the rain eased off at the end in time from Celine Dion, the French-Canadian singer to give a rousing rendition of a patriotic French song “Hymne A L’Amour,” (Hymn to Love) that sent everyone home happy–wet, but happy.

The song was made famous by the legendary French singer Édith Piaf. It was Dion’s first public performance since she announced her diagnosis of stiff-person syndrome in 2022.

Tony Estanguet, the president of the Paris 2024 committee and a three-time canoe slalom gold medalist, addressed the athletes in introductory remarks and praised them for their dedication.

“Dear athletes, we can’t wait to live it all with you,” Estanguet said. “The joy, the tears, and the love that you will put in each moment. Thank you so much for being here. You made it. Bravo. I know what it means. I know what it took. I know the paths you have followed to be here.”