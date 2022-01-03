It’s a tragic start for the New Year in Sint Maarten.

An 18-year-old girl has been held in connection with the fatal stabbing of a teenage girl in Sint Maarten which occurred New Year’s Day.

The deceased, who is 13 years old, was reportedly stabbed in her chest by the 18-year-old. The name of the victim has not been released.

According to the Police Force of Sint Maarten, it received a call about a stabbing that took place after 7 pm on L.B. Scott Road in the vicinity of the John Cooper/Jose Lake Ballpark.

At the scene the patrol and paramedic found the teenager bleeding and showing very little signs of life. She was transported to St Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), but she subsequently succumbed to her injury.

The circumstances that led to this fatal stabbing is under investigation. However, the police force says what is known is the two were part of a group of friends gathered together in the area where the stabbing occurred.

The Police Force of St Maarten has expressed condolences to the family of the deceased.