REGIONAL HEADQUARTERSs, Jamaica — The European Parliament has been called upon to end colonization in the region and honour its debt to the people by The UWI’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

Sir Hilary was invited to speak to the Parliament during a virtual international panel on December 2. The event was a special discussion on the poverty legacies of colonization. He reminded the audience that Europe’s economic development was funded by a brutal and inhumane system of wealth extraction from the Caribbean, leaving the region impoverished and unable to meet its economic development targets.

Sir Hilary reminded the Parliament that the Caribbean remains one of the few colonized regions in the world, and that Europe’s legacy is one of continuing economic exploitation, and the politics and policies of white supremacy.

“The Caribbean, since pushing for its independence, has taken full responsibility for its future, but the responsibility and accountability relationship is a two-way process,” said Sir Hilary. “Europe walked away from its obligations after committing heinous crimes against humanity in the region, stripping it of its natural resources, and enslaving its people.

“Left behind as the primary legacy is the horrendous social and economic mess that Europe has refused to clean up with a development plan, but the Caribbean has a right to economic fairness and justice,” he said. “Europe’s insistence on giving aid instead of economic development funding is reflective of an obsolete mentality that has no honourable place in the 21st century. It drives, for example, the impulse to blacklist the region’s financial sector, and to be unsupportive of economic diversification strategies.

“This is a top moral priority issue in the international order,” said Sir Hilary. “The world is aware of the extent to which Europe plundered the Caribbean to fund its growth and development, while the region is forced to fund its own economic development with debt. Europe, owes the West Indies an enormous debt which can be addressed by a “Marshall Plan” similar to what it offered the East Indies with the “Colombo Plan” between 1950 and 2000.”

Reparatory justice, Sir Hilary told the gathering, is about economic development partnership and support. He congratulated the parliament for recognizing that ‘repairing this legacy’ is an idea whose time has come.