The Antiguan Ambassador to the Organisation of American States (OAS) has made it clear that yesterday’s declaration of Hamas as a terrorist group was the view of the Secretary-General and not member nations.

In a tweet on Monday, Sir Ronald Sanders said: “As far as I am aware the member states of the OAS were not consulted and did not authorise this statement. Therefore, the Secretary-General has expressed his personal opinion on a very complex matter that requires delicate diplomacy.”

Secretary-General Luis Almagro said the recent missile attacks launched by Hamas against the Israeli civilian population constituted attacks of a terrorist nature.

“Their violence and the objectives they pursue clearly have this characteristic,” Almagro said in a statement.

“Hamas’ terrorist aggression is unlimited and always seeks civilian victims, seeks to escalate conflict dynamics and armed actions, as well as sowing terror among innocent populations, be they Israeli or Palestinian.”

Almagro accused Hamas of using civilians as human shields as it militarises residential areas to carry out attacks on Israel.

The tension between Israel and Palestine intensified after Israeli police sought to prevent Muslims from gathering at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem to mark to start of Ramadhan.

Israeli police violently broke up the gathering.

This led to Hamas threatening that Israel would pay a heavy price for the incident.

Belize and St Vincent and the Grenadines have called for the violence to stop.

In a statement, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves said: “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines stands steadfastly against any attempts to alter the character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem, by force. The United Nations Security Council has ‘Affirm[ed] a vision of a region where two States, Israel and Palestine, live side by side within secure and recognized borders.’ The international community, in consistently reaffirming the two-state solution, has emphasized that the status of Jerusalem is a “final status” issue to be negotiated by the parties.”

“This position has been reaffirmed in various agreements, including the Camp David Accords, the Oslo Accords, and the Roadmap for Peace proposed by the Quartet on the Middle East.”

Gonsalves said St Vincent and the Grenadines, as an elected member of the UN Security Council, would stand against any violations against UN resolutions.