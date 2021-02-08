BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — His Excellency The Governor-General Sir S. W. Tapley Seaton, GCMG, CVO, QC, JP, LL.D has dispatched the following message to Her Excellency Dame Cecile La Grenade, GCMG, OBE, Ph.D, D.Sc, Governor-General of Grenada.

“As Grenada celebrates the 47th Anniversary of its Independence, on behalf of the Government and People of Saint Kitts and Nevis and on my own behalf, I am pleased to extend to you and the Government and People of Grenada greetings and congratulations.

Please accept, Your Excellency, every good wish for your personal well-being and for the continued progress and prosperity of the People of Grenada.