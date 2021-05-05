Six goals were scored on Sunday in the SKNFA Premier League but both matches ended in draws. Despite taking an early lead, Fast Cash Saddlers had to settle for a 2-2 draw versus St. Peters F.C. The young Shaheem Prentice of St. Peters, buoyed by his debut goal last week against Bath United, scored both goals for St. Peters in the 26th and 42nd minutes, giving his team a 2-1 lead going into half time.

Stephan Rawlins got the goalscoring off for Saddlers in the 4th minute. But it was freekick expert Evansroy Barnes who ensured that Saddlers, that were previously on a four-game losing streak, would walk away with something from this match. Barnes scored a stunning freekick from yards out, beating the wall and the keeper into the back of the net.

The weekend’s marquee matchup between former champions Rams Village Superstars and title contenders Garden Hotspurs ended in a 1-1 draw. Kimaree Rogers gave Village the lead in the 37th minute, but Shervin Allen, left unmarked in the 18-yard box, restored parity in the 72nd minute. Once again, Village was forced to finish the match with 10 men after Mazari Hodge was sent off for picking up two yellow cards in the 29th and 80th minute. In Village’s last match, Joseph Wilkes earned a red card even before a ball was kicked in the second half after he picked up in his second yellow card. Village lost that match 1-0 to S-Krave Newtown United and Sunday’s result meant the former champions have gone two games without a win.