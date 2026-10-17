Six prominent Jamaicans to receive national honour

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KINGSTON, Jamaica, Oct 17, CMC – A former central bank governor, a Cabinet minister, a corporate executive and a philanthropist are among six Jamaicans who will receive the Order of Jamaica (OJ) at Monday’s National Heroes Day ceremony.

The recipients are former Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles; Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications Daryl Vaz; Sagicor Group Jamaica Chief Executive Officer Christopher Zacca; philanthropist Donette Chin-Loy Chang; and former government ministers Maxine Henry-Wilson and Derrick Smith.

They are among scores of Jamaicans who will receive national honours and awards at the ceremony, which will be held on the lawns of King’s House.

Twenty-five people will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Commander (CD), while 41 will receive the Order of Distinction in the rank of Officer (OD).

A further 33 people will receive the Badge of Honour for Meritorious Service, and 30 will be awarded the Badge of Honour for Long and Faithful Service.

Three civilians will receive the Badge of Honour for Gallantry. They are Danielle Anna-Marie Barnswell, her husband, Councillor Scean Barnswell, and Susan Annmarie Higgins.

Members of the uniformed services will also receive the Medal of Honour for Meritorious Service. The recipients include 25 members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, 13 from the Department of Correctional Services, 15 from the Jamaica Fire Brigade and 12 from the Jamaica Defence Force.

Governor-General Sir Patrick Allen will preside over the ceremony.

Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards system is governed by legislation promulgated on July 18, 1969. It provides for six Orders of Honour, including the Order of National Hero, the Order of the Nation, the Order of Excellence, the Order of Merit, the Order of Jamaica and the Order of Distinction, as well as medals and badges recognising gallantry and meritorious service.