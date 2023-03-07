Six Soldiers Dead in Peru After Seeking to Cross River While Fleeing Unrest

March 6 (Reuters) – Six members of Peru’s Army died after they tried to cross a river last weekend, officials said on Monday, as they tried to escape the latest in a series of anti-government protests that has rocked the country over the past three months.

The soldiers disappeared last Sunday after attempting to cross a river in southern Puno region, home to many of the most raucous protests calling for the release of jailed ex-President Pedro Castillo as well as the resignation of his successor, Dina Boluarte.