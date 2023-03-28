Sixteen recovered from rescue operation at sea

- Advertisement -

Sixteen individuals have been recovered following an incident at sea as St Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard sought to help 32 individuals aboard the vessel.

According to the police, the St. Kitts/Nevis Coast Guard conducted a search and rescue operation for 32 individuals of an unknown nationality travelling on the vessel Jenna B.

Sixteen of the 32 individuals were recovered and removed from the water at about 03:00hrs, and one appeared dead.

Police said this incident occurred about twelve nautical miles South of Conaree. Further details will be provided later, the police source said.