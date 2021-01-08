BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — On January 6, two chartered flights arrived in St. Kitts and Nevis from Miami and Puerto Rico carrying students for the Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine (RUSVM).

Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hazel Laws, said during her Health Emergency Operations Centre presentation at the National Emergency Operations Centre Press Briefing, this is the sixth batch of students for the university.

The charter flight from Miami brought 87 students, while five students arrived on the charter from Puerto Rico. Ninety-two students transferred from the RLB International Airport to the dorm on the RUSVM campus.

“The students had their pre-arrival RT-PCR tests done in Miami on Monday,” said Dr. Laws. “Only those with negative results boarded the charter. Upon arriving at the RUSVM campus this afternoon their Nasopharyngeal swabs were taken upon arrival.”

Dr, Laws said test samples will be processed and the students have been placed in quarantine at the dorms for 14 days. Then they will receive their exit RT-PCR tests. After their tests are negative, the students will be free to attend classes and integrate into society.