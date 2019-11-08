The St. Kitts Electricity Company Ltd. (SKELEC) is embarking on a new project that will enable greater communication between its staff and customers, employing text messages and WhatsApp by the end of the year, Gawain Fraites, Public Relations Officer at SKELEC noted on Wednesday’s edition of the radio and television programme “Working for You.”

The text service for customers will be used primarily to share information about power outages, maintenance schedules and service restoration.

The WhatsApp service will feature more information and facilitate greater interaction with customers, as well advertise new products and services, Mr. Fraites said. Consumer tips and company notifications, such as changes to operating hours due to training or staff events, will also be shared.

Customers will also be able to share messages directly with SKELEC through WhatsApp, such as reporting damaged utility poles, malfunctioning lamp post lights, or defective meters. Mr. Fraites stated that customers will also be able to upload photographs to assist SKELEC with investigations and inquire about account issues such as the temporary suspension of service and the transfer of lines.

