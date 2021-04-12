Former Tourism Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Ricky Skerritt and his running mate Dr Kishore Shallow have been re-elected unopposed to the posts of President and Vice President respectively, of Cricket West Indies (CWI).

They will serve a second two-year term. The re-election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of CWI, on Sunday April 11, 2021.

Skerritt said: “I am humbled and deeply honoured to be re-elected to serve as CWI president for a second term. I take the responsibility to lead the board of this prestigious organization, most seriously. We have much unfinished work to do, and we renew our pledge to work untiringly to help achieve sustainable improvement, both on and off the field, for West Indies cricket.”

Dr shallow said: “I am again grateful for the continued support of the member representatives for Ricky and myself. This re-election is a victory for west indies cricket as we continue on the path of growing the game across the region, and achieving good outcomes on all fronts and at all levels.”

In addition to the election for President and Vice President, the following persons were duly elected as Member Directors of CWI:

Conde Riley – Barbados Cricket Association

Calvin Hope – Barbados Cricket Association

Bissoondyal Singh -– Guyana Cricket Board

Hilbert Foster – Guyana Cricket Board

Wilford Heaven – Jamaica Cricket Association

Dr Donovan Bennett – Jamaica Cricket Association

Enoch Lewis – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Leon Rodney – Leeward Islands Cricket Board

Azim Bassarath – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Arjoon Ramlal – Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

Julian Charles – Windward Islands Cricket Board

Dwain Gill – Windward Islands Cricket Board

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting took place virtually via video conference. All of the Territorial Board Member Associations were fully represented.