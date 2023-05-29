SKN: 26-Year-Old Gunned Down is12th Murder of 2023

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN)- Rahsaan Hopkins, 26, of Lower Thibou Avenue, is the Federation’s 12th murder victim of 2023..

According to police, the crime occurred at about 3:51 a.m. on May 27.

Hopkins was gunned down on the street at Lower Thibou Avenue, closer to the intersection with the Bay Road.

Preliminary Police investigations indicate that armed assailants attacked Hopkins. The victim had multiple gunshot wounds over his body, and police claim Hopkins did not immediately die on the scene. He was transported by private vehicle to the Joseph N France General Hospital, where he died.

There was no indication of a motive for the murder, and the police had not said whether there were any suspects in custody or being sought concerning the murder.