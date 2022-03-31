SKN & 3 Other Caribbean Destinations Ease Covid Entry Restrictions

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean has remained an excellent destination for Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Short flights, gorgeous beaches, and sunny weather make for an incredible vacation.

Still, COVID-19 restrictions have—albeit often strictly—stayed in place.

Many Caribbean nations are now easing entry requirements now. Some countries, such as Aruba and Curaçao have eased all COVID-19 restrictions.

However, these nations have reduced COVID-19 restrictions recently:

1. The Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic—due to its gorgeous weather and beaches—is a super population for American visitors. Americans will be delighted to hear the Caribbean nation has eased COVID-19 restrictions this week.

In a press release on Monday, the Dominican Republic government announced it will allow activities and businesses to resume normal operations. In addition, citizens will no longer need to stand six feet apart as social distancing measures have ended.

Although the nation hasn’t fully removed its mask mandate. The government stated: “The removal of the mask mandate will depend on an increase in vaccination numbers and a further reduction in COVID-19 cases so we are all urged to continue following the protocols.”

Other changes include:

No restrictions on religious gatherings

Public transport is back to full capacity

All bars are back to normal

Restrictions have ended at sporting events

2. St. Kitts & Nevis

Starting April 1, all international tourists entering St. Kitts & Nevis by air may show proof of a negative RT-PCR test or a negative antigen test to enter the nation. Previously, only RT-PCR tests were available.

However, only fully vaccinated tourists can enter the nation.

St. Kitts & Nevis does have an exemption for those under 18—who can enter the nation without proof of vaccination. Travelers must also complete a passenger locator form and other supporting documentation. Although it’s only a partial easing of restrictions, it’s still good news for tourists.

3. Anguilla

Anguilla has begun easing its travel restrictions; however, the restrictions remain slightly complicated. From April 1, travelers no longer need to apply for permission to enter the nation. However, travelers still need to present proof of vaccination and a negative PCR test.

The test can either be a PCR test three days before travel or an antigen test two days before travel.

Anguilla’s on arrival testing:

Anyone who has received their booster shot—or received their full vaccination shot in the last six months—doesn’t need to take a test on arrival

Anyone who has been fully vaccinated yet received their final vaccination dose over 6 months ago, will have to take a test on arrival costing $50.

Unvaccinated travelers under 18 can only enter with vaccinated adults

4. Bonaire

Bonaire isn’t the most popular of Caribbean destinations—yet it’s full of sheer beauty. The Dutch Caribbean island eased entry requirements for travelers this week.

Fully vaccinated tourists, who had their second vaccine dose taken within the last 270 days, no longer need to take a test to travel to the nation. Unvaccinated travelers, however, must take an antigen test within 24 hours of departure. They can also opt for a PCR test 48 hours before departure.

Travelers must fill out the health declaration form, regardless of their vaccination status.

Puerto Rico Drops Mask Mandate

Puerto Rico has scrapped its mask mandate for all travelers, irrespective of their vaccination status. On March 15, the Governor of Puerto Rico, Pedro Pierluisi (NPP, D) said citizens won’t need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor places.

The move comes as the U.S. terrority has fully vaccinated an impressive 95% of its population. It becomes one of the most restriction-free destinations for U.S. tourists.

Puerto Rico joins a growing list of places that have ended their mask mandate.