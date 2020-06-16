Bridgetown, June 16 (Prensa Latina) At least 16 Caribbean countries will receive aid from the European Union (EU) to better prepare for and respond to climate threats and strengthen the resilience of healthcare systems, highlighted CARICOM Today website

According to that source, the EU via the European Development Fund and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) will collaborate in the development of capacities and networks within agencies, centers and institutes of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) linked to healthcare services, climate change, meteorology and hydrology.

The grant will be received by the nations of Antigua and Barbuda, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Cuba, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago.

According to CARICOM Today, the project plans to address four lines of action that include supporting Caribbean healthcare leaders in their commitment at the national, regional, and international levels, as well as developing mitigation policies to address risks and climatic vulnerabilities.

Likewise, the collaboration project of the European bloc will provide support to the surveillance efforts of the Caribbean peoples in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Coordinator of the Subregional Program for the PAHO Caribbean Office, Jessie Schutt-Aine, thanked the opportunity to work with the EU and stressed that the grant funds will be used in various ways to strengthen healthcare systems in the region and to share knowledge and best practices.