SKN Among 6 Islands Set to Vie for Miss Jaycees Queen 2022 Title

Daily Observer- Saint John’s, Antigua – Following the two year postponement of the longest running pageant in the region and the fourth in the world after Miss World, Miss Universe and Miss International, Antigua’s own Jaycees Queen Show returns to the lineup of events for Carnival 2022.

Under the theme, “Unleashing the potential within, through resilience and determination”, the highly anticipated pageant will see crown contenders from Antigua and Barbuda, Haiti, Montserrat, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago setting the pace for what the organizers of the show – Junior Chamber International (JCI) Antigua said will be a show stopping production, full of the usual glitz, glamour and fanfare.

Jaycees Queen Show Committee Chairman Ayana Dorsett and past Jaycees Queen said, “We are excited to see the return of the show and Carnival after a two year break, and JCI Antigua have been working to make this year’s production amazing for the patrons and crown contenders alike. It’s going to be amazing energy.”

The show that is slated for 8pm on July 27th at the Antigua Recreation Grounds (ARG) will see a host of local entertainment acts as part of this year’s production including Young Lyrics and a riveting final performance by reigning Jaycees Queen – Miss Antigua and Barbuda ShannaKisha Francis.

“We wanted to make this year’s show energetic and uplifting as it is the return of pageantry to Antigua and Barbuda, even with the theme of the show that is also JCI’s Antigua theme for 2022, we wanted the entertainment and production of the show to embody and display what true determination and resilience is while the crown contenders unleash their potential,” shared Jaycees Queen Show Deputy-Chairman Neilson Duberry.

With the staging of the highly anticipated pageant just weeks away the organization is set to have a number of promotional events including a collaboration with Myst Carnival for their first bar crawl of the season tonight, a promotional roadshow and ticket giveaways.

“Over the next three weeks the public can be prepared for an aesthetically pleasing rollout of our official 2022 visuals that will be on our billboard at the Antigua Recreation Grounds, our branded bus, and of course the six crown contenders with additional creative content to support the Jaycees Queen Show brand as we shift gears as an organization into full promotion mode.” Jaycees Queen Show Public Relations Officer Leon Norville added.

A number of new additions have been added to the Jaycees Queen Show experience including an official after party following the crowning of Miss Jaycees Queen 2022.

Tickets for this year’s show are $50 Eastern Caribbean dollars and can be purchased on the Ticketing App, the Land store in Heritage Quay, Townhouse Megastore or from any member of the Jaycees Queen Show Executive Committee.

JCI Antigua President, Shenique Barry who is elated to see the show back shared that the “The Jaycees Queen Show brand is a part of who we are as an organization, it’s a part of our culture as Antiguans and it’s a part of our Carnival. So we embrace the return of the pageant and look forward to the public and our sponsors support as you are the ones who keep our pageant alive.”