SKN Among Caribbean Countries Agreeing to Pursue Cross Border Digital ID Efforts

Leaders of eleven countries of the Caribbean have put pen to paper on an agreement which spells out a number of actions needed to incite or expedite digital transformation and innovation efforts among members countries.

As part of the agreement labelled the ‘Port of Spain Commitment on Digital Transformation,’ the leaders agreed to pursue cross-border recognition of digital IDs as well as address aspects related to data privacy and protection, reports Jamaica Gleaner.

The countries include Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Belize, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Suriname, St. Kitts and Nevis, and St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Per the agreement, they will also develop a common validation of national forms of identification and credentials based on an interoperable digital identity that will facilitate movement and access to a wide array of public services.

The deal was reached recently by Ministers and two senior advisors in charge of digital technology issues during a two-day meeting on digital leadership which took place in Trinidad and Tobago.

During the session, the leaders were unanimous that digital transformation initiatives, if well pursued, can spur huge socio-economic growth for member states.

Among other things, they agreed to establish a regional data center that will provide effective data storage, enhance cybersecurity training and education with the view to encouraging safe online interactions and to ensure that their critical infrastructures are protected from cyber-attacks, and set up a common repository of digital solutions that will facilitate access by the various governments to digital transformation efforts.

The Port of Spain meeting brought together key stakeholders to discuss cross-border challenges, develop innovation strategies, and promote joint action on digital advancement.

The major themes discussed included data rights and innovation, digital ID and interoperability, the digital public infrastructure ecosystem, government digital transformation, as well as cybersecurity.